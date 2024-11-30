Josi scored two goals in Friday's 3-2 OT loss to the Lightning.
The 34-year-old veteran has seven goals this season, but there's no question he's going through his most productive stretch of the campaign after racking six of those tallies over his last six appearances. Josi has also posted two assists, two PIM, 16 shots, six hits and 11 blocked shots in that six-game stretch.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Continues to produce•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Scores twice in win Saturday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: One of each in win•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Manages assist in overtime loss•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Two more power-play helpers•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Lends power-play assist•