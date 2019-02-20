Predators' Roman Josi: Second three-point game in Feb.

Josi scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist in a 5-3 victory against the Stars on Tuesday.

For the second time this month, Josi scored three points. With five goals and 13 points in 10 contests, Josi has four multi-point games in February. At this pace, the 28-year-old could set new highs in both the goals and assists categories. He has 13 scores and 49 points in 62 games this season.