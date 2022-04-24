Josi lit the lamp on the power play in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Josi became the first NHL blueliner to reach 90 points since Hall of Famer Ray Bourque dropped 91 points in 1993-94. Nashville's Norris Trophy candidate also sits just two assists shy of 400 in his illustrious career. But personal accolades aside, the Predators still have four games remaining, and they'll need captain Josi to continue playing his heart out to avoid a slippery grip on a wild-card spot within the Western Conference.