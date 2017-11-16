Predators' Roman Josi: Sees dip in minutes in win over Caps
Josi snapped a three-game pointless streak with an assist during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals. However, he skated a season-low 19:22, far less than his season average of 25:22.
Josi had been seeing monster ice time the previous three games -- in the 26-29 minute range -- so given the lopsided score, it could be just that coach Peter Laviolette decided to give his stud defenseman a bit of a breather. There was no mention of any injury following the game, so we're assuming all is good with the Preds' captain until we hear otherwise. Continue to start him with confidence.
