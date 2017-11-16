Predators' Roman Josi: Sees dip in minutes in win over Caps

Josi snapped a three-game pointless streak with an assist during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals. However, he skated a season-low 19:22, far less than his season average of 25:22.

Josi had been seeing monster ice time the previous three games -- in the 26-29 minute range -- so given the lopsided score, it could be just that coach Peter Laviolette decided to give his stud defenseman a bit of a breather. There was no mention of any injury following the game, so we're assuming all is good with the Preds' captain until we hear otherwise. Continue to start him with confidence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories