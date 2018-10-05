Predators' Roman Josi: Sees monster ice time Thursday
Josi did not factor into the scoring in Thursday's 3-2 season-opening win over the Rangers, however he led all skaters in ice time with 23:03.
This should come as no surprise, as Josi's ice time has averaged roughly 25 minutes per game over the past three seasons. The 28-year-old Josi has established himself as one of the top all-round blueliners in the NHL, having posted at least 50 points in three of the past four seasons. Given Nashville's high-powered offense, he is in a prime position for a repeat of those numbers this year. Start him with confidence.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Dishes on two goals•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Late addition to Swiss club at Worlds•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Finally back on scoresheet•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Picks up assist in Game 3•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Pots power-play goal, assist Thursday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Scores 12th of campaign•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...