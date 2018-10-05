Predators' Roman Josi: Sees monster ice time Thursday

Josi did not factor into the scoring in Thursday's 3-2 season-opening win over the Rangers, however he led all skaters in ice time with 23:03.

This should come as no surprise, as Josi's ice time has averaged roughly 25 minutes per game over the past three seasons. The 28-year-old Josi has established himself as one of the top all-round blueliners in the NHL, having posted at least 50 points in three of the past four seasons. Given Nashville's high-powered offense, he is in a prime position for a repeat of those numbers this year. Start him with confidence.