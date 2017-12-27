Predators' Roman Josi: Set to bust out of mini-point slump

Josi entered the holiday break riding a four-game point drought, his longest of the season.

There's no reason for fantasy owners to panic -- with 21 points in 32 games, the Predators' first-year captain remains on pace for another season of at least 50 points, so he's still well within expectations. Josi still leads the Preds in average ice time per game (25:14) and he's second in shots on goal (112), all of which suggest he should return to his high-scoring ways before too long. Keep him rolling with extreme confidence.