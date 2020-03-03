Predators' Roman Josi: Sets career high in goals
Josi potted a goal on three shots in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
With the tally, Josi set a new career high in goals (16) and matched his top point-producing effort (61). He's done that in just 65 games this year -- the Swiss blueliner also has 240 shots, 103 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-20 rating. Josi is one of the top-scoring defensemen in the league and an automatic activation for fantasy owners.
