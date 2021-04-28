Josi registered an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

With his assist on Tanner Jeannot's second-period goal, Josi became the Predators' franchise leader in points by a defenseman. He's posted 444 points in 676 career games, surpassing the previous record by Shea Weber. The 30-year-old Josi has 31 points, 126 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 44 appearances in 2020-21.