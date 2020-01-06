Predators' Roman Josi: Sets franchise mark

Josi notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Josi's assist stretched his point streak to 10 games, the longest ever by a Predators defenseman. He's accumulated seven goals and 11 helpers over the streak. The Swiss defenseman's stellar season is now up to 44 points, 148 shots and a plus-19 rating in 41 appearances. Keep him locked and loaded in your fantasy lineup.