Predators' Roman Josi: Sets franchise mark
Josi notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Josi's assist stretched his point streak to 10 games, the longest ever by a Predators defenseman. He's accumulated seven goals and 11 helpers over the streak. The Swiss defenseman's stellar season is now up to 44 points, 148 shots and a plus-19 rating in 41 appearances. Keep him locked and loaded in your fantasy lineup.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Points in nine straight games•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Point streak extends to eight games•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Thirteen points on seven-game run•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Keeps piling up points•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Four-game goal-scoring streak•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Five points in last two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.