Josi produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Josi has seven helpers over six games in January, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once so far this month. The 33-year-old set up Juuso Parssinen for a last-second empty-netter. Josi is up to 36 points, 142 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 43 appearances this season as the Predators' ever-steady top blueliner.