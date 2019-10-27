Predators' Roman Josi: Seven points on four-game streak

Josi scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

He had six shots on goal. Josi is riding a four-game, seven-point scoring streak and has at least one point in eight of his last nine games. Josi has produced at better than a 50-point pace for five consecutive seasons, but 2018-19 is even better so far. Maybe all he needed was P.K. Subban out of town. Use him well.