Josi has only picked up one helper through the first six games of the campaign.

Fantasy managers who drafted Josi were certainly hoping for a better start to the season after he led all defensemen with 96 points through 80 games in 2021-22. The 32-year-old vet has, however, already racked up 24 shots on goal while averaging 5:09 of ice time with the man advantage per game this year, so his fortunes will likely turn around soon enough.