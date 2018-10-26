Predators' Roman Josi: Slow start to season
Josi recorded just his second assist of the season in Thursday's overtime win over the Devils.
Now with just four points through 10 games, it's been a quiet start to the season for the Preds' captain. Don't panic though -- Josi is a notorious slow starter who always seems to pick up his scoring pace as the season wears on. The Swiss national has posted at least 50 points in three of the last four seasons, and given his strong supporting cast and high-profile role on the Preds' blue line, we see no reason to believe this year will be any different.
