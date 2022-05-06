Josi recorded an assist, four shots on goal and five blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Josi made a slick play through the neutral zone to set up Yakov Trenin for the Predators' lone tally in the contest. The 31-year-old Josi has been limited to just the one assist with nine shots, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through two postseason contests. He enjoyed one of the best campaigns for a defenseman in recent history with 96 points in 80 regular-season appearances.