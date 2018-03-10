Predators' Roman Josi: Spotted at morning skate

Josi (upper body) was a participant at morning skate Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

This suggests that the power-play quarterback could be available for the evening's home contest against the Devils. Josi reportedly reprised his role on the top pair with Ryan Ellis in the a.m. session. We still recommend checking back closer to warmups to be sure that the Swiss blueliner will play after missing the past four games.