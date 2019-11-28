Predators' Roman Josi: Stays productive in OT loss
Josi had a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.
Josi drew the primary assists on second-period goals by Mikael Granlund and Ryan Ellis. The 29-year-old is enjoying yet another terrific season, providing seven goals and 17 assists in 24 games. If Josi can maintain his career-best shooting percentage (8.8), he could be in store for the best offensive season of his career.
