Predators' Roman Josi: Stays productive in OT loss

Josi had a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.

Josi drew the primary assists on second-period goals by Mikael Granlund and Ryan Ellis. The 29-year-old is enjoying yet another terrific season, providing seven goals and 17 assists in 24 games. If Josi can maintain his career-best shooting percentage (8.8), he could be in store for the best offensive season of his career.