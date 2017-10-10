Play

Predators' Roman Josi: Stays sidelined Tuesday

Josi (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for warmups prior to Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Kristopher Martel of Fox Sports Tennessee reports.

It's unclear what is wrong with Josi, as he was expected to just miss Tuesday's morning skate for maintenance reasons. Without knowing the nature or severity of the injury, it's difficult to project when he will return, and his next opportunity will be Thursday against the Stars.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories