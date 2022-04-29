Josi scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Josi helped out on a Matt Duchene goal before scoring one of his own in the second period. The 31-year-old Josi's historically good season is up to 23 tallies, 95 points, 275 shots on net, 131 blocked shots and 66 hits through 79 contests. The Predators still have positioning to play for Friday versus the Coyotes, so fantasy managers can expect the Swiss superstar to play in the regular-season finale.