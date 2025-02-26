Josi (upper body) is regarded as day-to-day for now, but he's still being evaluated, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports Wednesday.

Josi left Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Florida after he was hit by Sam Bennett in the second period. The 34-year-old Josi has nine goals and 38 points in 53 appearances in 2024-25. If Josi misses Thursday's tilt against Winnipeg, then Jake Livingstone will likely make his NHL season debut.