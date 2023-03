Josi (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available versus Seattle on Thursday, John Glennon of NHL.com reports.

Josi will miss his third straight outing due to his lingering upper-body issue. While the 32-year-old blueliner certainly isn't going to repeat the 96-point performance of last season, he needs just one more point to reach the 60-point threshold for the fourth time in his 12-year NHL career.