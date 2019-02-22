Predators' Roman Josi: Strikes for two points

Josi set up a power play goal and scored the game-winner as his team claimed a 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.

That's now five times in February where Josi has scored multiple points, and he's up to 15 points in 11 games in the year's shortest month. He topped 50 points for the fourth time in five years with this performance, and he's two goals away from a new career high in goals in one season.