Josi scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 home loss against the Ducks.

Josi's goal, with helpers to Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O'Reilly, sent the home crowd into euphoria late in the second period to make it 2-0. Unfortunately for the Preds, Juuse Saros was unable to hang onto the lead. Josi finished with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in a game-high 27:28 of ice time. He has a goal and three points, including two points on the man advantage, in the past two games. He'll try and make it three games in a row with a point when the Blackhawks visit on Saturday.