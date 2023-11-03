Josi scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Josi's goal briefly tied the game at 2-2 before Brian Dumoulin restored the lead for Seattle. Over his last three games, Josi has two goals and an assist. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to seven points (three on the power play) with 36 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating over 10 contests.