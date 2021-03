Josi scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Josi got the Predators on the board with his tally at 9:04 of the second period. The 30-year-old blueliner has amassed two goals and three helpers in his last five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's collected 21 points, 93 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating in 30 contests overall.