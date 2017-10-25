Predators' Roman Josi: Strong effort in attacking zone
Josi picked up two power-play points -- a goal and an assist -- to supplement four blocked shots over 27 minutes of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.
The Swiss national did have a minus-2 rating in the contest, but that mark was easily offset by his gaudy offensive contributions. Better yet, Josi looks healthy after missing three games with a lower-body injury earlier in the month. Keep him active in all settings.
