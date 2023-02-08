Josi produced an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Josi's 30th helper of the campaign set up Matt Duchene's first-period goal. Since the start of January, Josi has four goals and 10 assists in 14 contests. The defenseman is up to 42 points, 205 shots on net, 111 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 49 games this season -- he's been a bright spot for a blue line with few other big contributors.