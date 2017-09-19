Predators' Roman Josi: Tabbed as newest Preds captain
Josi was named the Predators' latest team captain Tuesday.
Josi follows Mike Fisher as just the seventh player to ever wear the 'C' for the Preds. While not particularly fantasy-relevant, the move does cement Josi as one of the Preds' most important players, both on the ice and off. Josi may now have added responsibilities this season, but it should not hamper his offensive output in the slightest. Expect another season of near-elite production from the Swiss blueliner.
