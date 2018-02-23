Predators' Roman Josi: Tacks on two more helpers

Josi registered two assists through 23:45 of ice time (1:45 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Sharks.

This was the third consecutive multi-point showing for Josi, and he's now up to 10 goals, 28 assists, 16 power-play points and 202 shots for the campaign. He's locked into a huge role for the surging Predators, so fantasy owners can continue to start Josi confidently in all settings.