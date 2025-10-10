Josi posted an assist and blocked five shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Josi grabbed an apple on the power play during Ryan O'Reilly's game-winning goal. The 35-year-old Josi, as well as the rest of the Predators roster, struggled a year ago. Josi missed 29 games between a lower-body injury and a concussion, so his power-play assist on the game-winning tally was a welcome sight for all Nashville fans. The star blueliner posted his second-best offensive season just two years ago in 2023-24 with 85 points, and has showcased that he still has a lot left to give. Josi is a clear bounce-back candidate for the 2025-26 season and will challenge many of the league's best defenseman in points if he can stay healthy.