Josi scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Josi has scored twice in the last three games, adding 12 shots on net in that span. The 35-year-old defenseman provided the first of three game-tying tallies for Nashville in this contest. Josi is up to four goals, 17 points, 68 shots, 38 blocks, 16 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 26 appearances. While he hasn't been in peak form, his large role, especially on the power play, remains a perk for fantasy managers.