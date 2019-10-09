Predators' Roman Josi: Tallies two goals
Josi scored two goals, including one on the power play, with four shots on net and a plus-2 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Sharks on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old tied a career-best 15 goals in 2018-19, and with Tuesday's performance, Josi already has a pair to begin 2019-20. Josi reached the 15-goal mark last season with only two scores coming on the power play. While repeating 13 even-strength goals is highly unlikely, he can get back to 15 goals if he performs better on the power play, and he already has a man-advantage score in the first week. He has two goals and three points with a plus-3 rating in three games to begin 2019-20.
