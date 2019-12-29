Predators' Roman Josi: Thirteen points on seven-game run
Josi tallied a trio of assists Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Pittsburgh.
His point streak stands at seven games and 13 points, including seven goals. Josi is scoring at better than a point-per-game overall and is on pace to obliterate his career mark of 61 points from 2015-16. He'd be in Norris territory if that guy John Carlson in Washington didn't already have it all but locked up.
