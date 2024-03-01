Josi tallied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over Minnesota.

Josi set up Yakov Trenin's tally in the first period and Filip Forsberg's power-play marker in the second before adding a goal early in the final frame, beating Filip Gustavsson with a sharp-angle wrister to extend Nashville's lead to 4-1. It's the second straight three-point outing for Josi, who has four goals and eight points in his last four contests. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to 60 points (15 goals, 45 assists) through 61 games this season.