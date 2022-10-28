Josi scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

After managing only one assist through his first seven games of the season, Josi finally erupted for a dominant performance. His big night didn't stop on offense either, as the 32-year-old blueliner added a team-high seven shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 ratings to his ledger. While Josi likely won't match the massive 96 points he piled up in 80 games last season, he should still be one of the most productive defensemen in the league.