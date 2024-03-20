Josi scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 8-2 victory over the Sharks.

Josi opened the scoring for his 18th of the season and added another two helpers in the second period to help defeat the Sharks in a blowout win. The 33-year old also provided four shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 23:23 of ice time and it was his third multi-point game in a row. He now sits with 70 points on the season and is third overall on the NHL stats list for points by a defensemen. Josi's ability to consistently produce points across various categories - goals, assists, shots, blocks - makes him a well-rounded defenseman with a high fantasy ceiling.