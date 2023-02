Josi scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

He had a hand in three straight Nashville goals beginning late in the first period to break a 2-2 tie wide open. Josi has failed to find the scoresheet only twice in the last 13 games, racking up four goals and 15 points over that stretch as the 32-year-old regains something close to last season's elite form.