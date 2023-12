Josi produced a goal and two assists, with one helper coming on the power play, in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The 2019-20 Norris Trophy winner produced his third multi-point performance in the last nine days, as Josi -- at least for the moment -- appears to have reclaimed his elite form. Over the last 11 contests, the 33-year-old blueliner has erupted for four goals and 14 points while also producing 33 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.