Predators' Roman Josi: Three points in win over Rangers

Josi scored two goals and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

His second tally came into an empty net, a fitting capper to a dominant performance as Josi also added four shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. The 29-year-old blueliner has nine goals and 29 points through 32 games as he steams towards a career-best season.

