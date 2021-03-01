Josi picked up two assists, one short-handed and one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The blueliner has struggled along with the rest of the Predators to begin the season, but Josi may be waking up with five points (all helpers) over the last four games. Even with that surge, however, the 30-year-old still has just two goals and 13 points through 21 contests, a far cry from last season's near point-a-game pace.