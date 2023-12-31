Josi scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Josi's tally was the 166th of his Predators career, putting him in a tie with Shea Weber for the most goals by a defenseman in franchise history. The tally was Josi's 13th point in 15 outings in December, capping a productive month for the 33-year-old blueliner. He's up to eight goals, 29 points, 122 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 37 appearances. He's on track to reach the 60-point mark for the fourth time in his career.