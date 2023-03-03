Josi put up two assists in a 2-1 win over Florida on Thursday.
Josi got back on the board after his five-game point streak was snapped Tuesday against the Penguins. He has 56 points, including 39 assists, in 59 games, which puts Josi seventh on the NHL scoring list from the blue line.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Records three-point effort•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Adds power-play helper•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Three points against Florida•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Supplies assist Tuesday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Registers three helpers vs. Kings•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Scores again Monday•