Josi (upper body) will join the Predators for their two-game road trip but won't be in the lineup against Boston on Tuesday, Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game reports.

Josi will be out of action for his sixth consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue. Still, it appears the blueliner is trending in the right direction and could be an option against the Penguins on Thursday. Prior to his absence, the Swiss international scored just one goal in his last 10 contests despite putting 29 shots on net.