Predators' Roman Josi: Trending towards another 50-point season

Josi snapped a three-game pointless skid with a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Now with 29 points in 47 games, Josi remains on track for something resembling the 12-goal, 49-point campaign he posted last season. Josi was once considered to be the top offensive blueliner for the Preds following the departure of Shea Weber, but he's now really the No. 2 option behind P.K. Subban. He's still not a bad option from a fantasy perspective, but Josi's stock has dropped to the point where he's now more of a second-tier selection in most formats. Either way, you should be keeping him active given his strong supporting cast and heavy minutes (24:38 TOI, including 3:07 on the power play).