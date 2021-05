Josi scored two goals including the overtime game-winner in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner rounded out his line with five shots, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Josi is putting together a strong finish to the season with four goals and nine points over the last 10 games, but he remains two goals shy of his eighth straight season with double digits in that category.