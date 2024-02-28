Josi scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Josi set up Michael McCarron's opening marker 3:23 into the first period before tallying a power-play goal two minutes later. The 33-year-old blueliner would then extend Nashville's lead to 3-1 late in the second, beating Joonas Korpisalo with a wrister off the rush. Josi hasn't gone more than three games without a point this year. He's up to 14 goals, tied for third among defensemen, and 57 points through 60 games this season.