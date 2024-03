Josi picked up two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

Both helpers came in the first period as Nashville jumped out to an early lead it wouldn't relinquish. Josi hasn't gone more than one game in a row without a point since before Christmas, an incredible run of consistency, and in 16 contests since the All-Star break he's erupted for five goals and 20 points while adding 49 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating.