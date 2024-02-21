Josi provided a pair of assists, fired three shots on goal and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Josi has racked up 23 points over 19 contests since the start of January. This was his seventh multi-point effort in that span, which contrasts positively with just four scoreless outings. The defenseman crossed the 40-assist mark for the fifth time in the last six years and now has 52 points, 177 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 56 appearances.