Josi had two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Josi hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 26, when he scored a goal in a 6-3 victory over the Red Wings, but he remains a productive offensive weapon out of the blueline. Since missing 12 games due to an upper-body injury between Oct. 25 and Nov. 16, Josi has appeared in 12 straight games for the Preds and has racked up nine points (one goal, eight assists), 10 PIM, 34 shots, four hits, 13 blocked shots and an even rating.