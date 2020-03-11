Predators' Roman Josi: Two helpers in win

Josi picked up two assists and put four shots on goal Tuesday in the Predators' 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

It's the 15th multi-point outing of the season for Josi, who has already established career highs in both goals (16) and assists (49). Josi helped set up Nashville's fourth and final tally of the night, directing a shot off a Habs player's skate that bounced right to Filip Forsberg for an easy tap-in.