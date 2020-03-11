Predators' Roman Josi: Two helpers in win
Josi picked up two assists and put four shots on goal Tuesday in the Predators' 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
It's the 15th multi-point outing of the season for Josi, who has already established career highs in both goals (16) and assists (49). Josi helped set up Nashville's fourth and final tally of the night, directing a shot off a Habs player's skate that bounced right to Filip Forsberg for an easy tap-in.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Sets career high in goals•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Closing in on career mark•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Ends long goal drought•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Posts power-play assist•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Peppers net in divisional win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.