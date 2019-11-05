Predators' Roman Josi: Two more apples

Josi finished Monday's 6-1 win over Detroit with two power-play assists.

Fresh off signing an eight-year, $72.472 million contract extension with the Predators, Josi has continued to play at an elite level and now has 16 points, nine coming on power plays, in 15 games. The Swiss-born blueliner has been nothing short of brilliant to begin the 2019-20 campaign, with some tabbing Josi as an early favorite to win the Norris Trophy. It would be Josi's first such honor.